20 feared dead in suspected arson attack at Japanese anime studio

At least 20 people are feared to have died in a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Japan.

Fears are growing for others who are thought to be trapped inside the animation studio in the city of Kyoto.

Another 36 people were injured, some critically, in the blaze at the Kyoto Animation building which broke out after a man burst into the studio and spread an unidentified liquid around, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

The man who is suspected of starting the fire is among those injured in hospital and police are investigating him on suspicion of arson.

One person died of severe burns, said fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara.

Most of the 10 seriously injured people had burns.

Rescuers found 12 people presumed dead on the building's first and second floors, Mr Fujiwara said.

As many as 18 others could be still trapped on the third floor, he added.