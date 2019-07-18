Abedi due in court over Manchester Arena attack

Hashem Abedi is expected in court after he was extradited to the UK to face allegations he was involved in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

The 22-year-old, who was raised in the city, fled to Libya days before his brother Salman Abedi detonated his suicide vest as pop fans left an Ariana Grande concert, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, while hundreds were left injured.

Inquests into the killings have been on hold while criminal proceedings against Hashem Abedi remained in limbo.