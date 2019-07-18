Diabetes increases risk of heart failure more in women than men – study

Diabetic women are at greater risk of heart failure than men with the same condition, new research suggests.

Type 1 diabetes is associated with a 47% excess risk of heart failure in women compared to men, a study published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes found.

It also found type 2 diabetes has a 9% excess risk of heart failure for women than men.

Diabetes is associated with both an increased risk of heart failure, and an increased risk of death following diagnosis.

Heart failure is the second most common initial presentation of cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes – more common than heart attack or stroke.