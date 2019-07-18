More than 100 parliamentarians condemn Donald Trump supporters for Ilhan Omar 'send her home' chants

More than 120 parliamentarians are set to sign a letter condemning Donald Trump supporters who chanted “send her home” at Congress woman Ilhan Omar, ITV News has learned.

During a rally in North Carolina, Mr Trump doubled down on a series of tweets in which he said four Democratic congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

After his comments the crowd standing chanting “send her home” in reference to Ms Omar.

Speaking out against the chants a statement written by Labour MP Naz Shah described the rhetoric as “dangerous.”

“This type of racist, misogynistic and extremist political atmosphere has for decades only been seen on the peripheries of far-right white supremacist politics,” the letter said.

“Last night this inciteful open bus that was validates in the presence of the President of the United States.”

ITV News understands that the letter has been signed by more than 100 MPs and more than a dozen members of the House of Lords.

The chanting stemmed from Mr Trump tweeting that politicians, who he did not name, should “go back” to their counties.

He denied his tweets were racists and although he did notinitially say who he was referring to at his most recent rally Mr Trump accusedMs Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashia Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - as"the squad" - of hating America.

In response to the chants, Ms Omar tweeted a quote from Maya Angelou, the American poet, singer and civil rights activist: "You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I'll rise."