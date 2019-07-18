Donald Trump's attacks on Democratic congresswomen are becoming dangerous

Is this a new low in American politics?

We have asked that question a great deal over the last three years.

There have been plenty of taunts and insults hurled around; at a war hero, at immigrants, at refugees, at parents of a fallen American soldier, at entire African nations.

So I wouldn’t want to be the judge of the contest for the most inexecrable moment.

But on Wednesday night we had a contender for the lowest of the low.

At a rally in North Carolina, the President was ripping into the four Democratic Congresswomen once more.

These are the women he suggested in recent days "go back" to their native countries, an absurdity given that all four are Americans and three were born in the US.

It has been called a racist trope, and that it what it is.

But the President is not backing down or apologising.

Far from it.

At the rally, when Trump insulted Congressowman Ilhan Omar again, accusing her of anti-Semitism and of being part of a group of "hate-filled extremists”, some of those in the raucous crowd quickly joined in the taunts.

They shouted “send her back!”