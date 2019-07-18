Elderly Native Hawaiians arrested in protest against telescope construction

A group of elderly demonstrators have been arrested as thousands of protesters tried to stop construction of a telescope on a mountain considered sacred to some Native Hawaiians, Hawaii county managing director Wil Okabe said about 2,000 people packed the base of the state’s highest peak Mauna Kea after the arrests, more than three times the number of protesters who had shown up in previous days. Police in riot gear temporarily lined the road to the top of the Big Island mountain, which is valued by astronomers for its consistently clear weather and minimal light pollution and the site for the 1.4 billion dollars (£1.12 billion) Thirty Metre Telescope, expected to be one of the world’s most advanced.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Protest leader Kealoha Pisciotta told the Associated Press that police took away about 30 elders who were prepared to be arrested as they blocked the road. “They’re taking our kupuna,” Pisciotta said, using the Hawaiian word for elders and sobbing. Around her, people sang “Hawaii Aloha,” a Hawaiian song that is common at events. Some of the elders being arrested used canes and strollers to walk, while others were taken in wheelchairs to police vans. Those who could walk on their own were led away with their hands in zip ties. State spokesman Dan Dennison said 33 people were arrested, given citations and released. Walter Ritte, one of the protesters arrested, said he was driven down the mountain and later went back to the base of Mauna Kea. Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation giving law enforcement agencies the power to close off areas and restrict access on Mauna Kea.

Hawaii governor David Ige says the police have been respectful towards protesters Credit: Audrey McAvoy/AP