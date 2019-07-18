England to play New Zealand in Netball World Cup 2019 semi-finals after win over South Africa

England will play Group F runners-up New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup 2019 after beating South Africa to top Group G.

Australia came out on top in a thrilling Group F clash against New Zealand, with the Diamonds sneaking past the Kiwis 50 to 49 to secure their place against Group G runners up, South Africa.

Scotland came from behind to draw 43-all with Trinidad and Tobago, while Northern Ireland squeaked past Barbados 46-43 in the first match of the day at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, kicking off an action-packed day of netball.

England's win was the team's sixth successive victory in the tournament.

Geva Mentor said: “We weren’t too sure what to expect – obviously South Africa had a really good performance against Jamaica earlier in the week, but for us it was important that we focused on ourselves and started strong, and I thought we did that.

“We were really pleased with that performance and how it sets us up for the semi-final on Saturday.”