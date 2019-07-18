Hashem Abedi appears in court over Manchester Arena attack

Hashem Abedi has appeared in court in connection with the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court Abedi has been charged with 22 counts of murder relating to each victim of the terror attack, one count of attempted murder encompassing all other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.

Abedi appeared court number one at Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing a grey tracksuit and glasses.

He stood to give his name and date of birth to the court.

Asked for his nationality he replied: "British." He confirmed that he is currently of no fixed address.

The 22-year-old, who has short dark hair and a moustache, was flanked by two police officers and three security guards.