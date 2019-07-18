- ITV Report
-
Hashem Abedi appears in court over Manchester Arena attack
Hashem Abedi has appeared in court in connection with the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.
Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court Abedi has been charged with 22 counts of murder relating to each victim of the terror attack, one count of attempted murder encompassing all other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.
Abedi appeared court number one at Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing a grey tracksuit and glasses.
He stood to give his name and date of birth to the court.
Asked for his nationality he replied: "British." He confirmed that he is currently of no fixed address.
The 22-year-old, who has short dark hair and a moustache, was flanked by two police officers and three security guards.
The court heard 260 people were seriously injured, including those with life-changing injuries.
At least 600 people reported psychological harm, the court was told.
Abedi looked at the prosecutor as the case was outlined.
He was extradited to the UK on Wednesday to face allegations he was involved in the bombing which happened as pop fans left an Ariana Grande concert.
Abedi has indicated through his counsel Zafar Ali QC that he will plead not guilty to 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause explosions.
Mr Ali told the court Abedi had been in solitary confinement since his arrest in Libya two years ago, and had been tortured by the Special Deterrence Force in Tripoli, also known as Rada.
He said Abedi was forced to sign a 40-page confession under extreme duress.
Mr Ali said his client did not contest extradition because he wanted to return to the UK to clear his name.
The names of all 22 victims were read out in court as the charges were put to Abedi.
The case was then adjourned until a bail hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.
The hearing lasted 15 minutes.