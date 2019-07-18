Instagram trials hiding ‘likes’ to stop platform feeling ‘like a competition’

Instagram has begun hiding likes and video views as part of a trial aimed at removing “pressure” on users and shifting the focus instead to “sharing the things” people enjoy.

The social media giant said the trial for some users in countries including Ireland, Italy and Australia was aimed at stopping the platform from feeling “like a competition”.

The change applies to the Instagram’s Feed, Permalink and Profile functions.

“We want Instagram to be a place where people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” said Mia Garlick, Facebook Australia and New Zealand’s director of policy.

“We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love.”