Knife crime offences increase 8% over year to reach record high

Official figures show knife crime has hit a record high. Credit: PA

Knife crime in England and Wales hit a record high in 2018/19, up eight percent on the previous year, official figures show. Police recorded 43,516 offences involving knives or sharp objects in the year to March 2019, the highest since comparable records began in 2011. There was a rise of 3,301 knife crime offences from 2017/18, with the volume of offences up 42% since the year ending March 2011. The figures released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) do not include Greater Manchester Police, which records data differently.

Knife crime is up by 8%. Credit: PA

8% Increase in knife crime

11% Increase in robbery

20% Increase in violence against the person

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “It’s unacceptable that the knife crime crisis continues unabated with offences at record levels. “Children are not born with knives in their hands, knife crime is a symptom of a much bigger problem. “Our frontline support services say vulnerable children and young people are being recruited and exploited by criminal gangs and forced to traffic drugs and carry knives. “Urgent action must be taken so that future generations are not condemned to live in an endless spiral of violence.” The number of homicides in 2018/19 increased slightly to 701 offences from 693 in the previous 12 months, excluding terror attacks. However, the number of homicides where a knife or sharp instrument was involved decreased by 9% in the last year, to 260 offences.

Scotland Yard recorded 67 homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument. Credit: PA

18% Increase in rape offences

50% Increase in stalking and harrassment

5.26m total number of police-recorded crime