Mastercard unveils new payment concepts and ‘sonic brand’ sound

Credit card company Mastercard has showcased technologies such as augmented reality as part of its work on the future of shopping and payments.

The tech and commerce firm unveiled a number of prototype technologies at a showcase in Belfast, including software which allows shoppers to examine an item in augmented reality (AR) before deciding to buy it.

Other advances include an interactive interface beamed on to tabletops via a projector which can be used to order food in a restaurant and split the bill between customers.

The firm’s technology showcase also showed off the launch of a new “sonic brand” sound, which will be used at the point of sale to confirm payment has been made with a Mastercard.