MPs back amendment to take take suspension of Parliament off the table

MPs have approved an amendment which aims to strengthen measures to prevent Parliament from being suspended to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The amendment, put forward by Labour's Hilary Benn, was passed with a majority of 41, with 315 MPs in favour. 274 MPs voted against the amendment.

It's one of the steps being taken by MPs to prevent a new prime minister from proroguing parliament - effectively preventing MPs from voting on legislation which would stop an exit from the European Union without a deal.

In a second vote, MPs rejected a Government attempt to disagree with the amendment bidding to stop Parliament being suspended to force through a no-deal Brexit by 315 votes to 273, majority 42.

Had it passed, it would have meant Parliament could be shut down.