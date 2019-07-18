- ITV Report
MPs back amendment to take take suspension of Parliament off the table
MPs have approved an amendment which aims to strengthen measures to prevent Parliament from being suspended to force through a no-deal Brexit.
The amendment, put forward by Labour's Hilary Benn, was passed with a majority of 41, with 315 MPs in favour. 274 MPs voted against the amendment.
It's one of the steps being taken by MPs to prevent a new prime minister from proroguing parliament - effectively preventing MPs from voting on legislation which would stop an exit from the European Union without a deal.
In a second vote, MPs rejected a Government attempt to disagree with the amendment bidding to stop Parliament being suspended to force through a no-deal Brexit by 315 votes to 273, majority 42.
Had it passed, it would have meant Parliament could be shut down.
Digital minister Margot James was among those voting against the Government, independent MP Nick Boles said.
Mr Boles said he was "proud" to accompany the minister and Conservative MPs Steve Brine, Richard Harrington and Alistair Burt "through the Aye lobby".
"Heroes all of them," he said.
Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer tweeted: "For Boris Johnson to try to shut down Parliament to force through a destructive 'no deal' Brexit would be a constitutional outrage. Now it would also be unlawful. A huge victory."