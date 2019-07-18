Numbers of living and eligible organ donors fall in a year, report says

The number of living and eligible organ donors, organs donated and transplants all fell last year compared to the previous 12 months, officials have said. The number of people who donated organs after they died reached a record high but the rise was the smallest for five years, according to NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT). A total of 1,600 people donated organs after they died in the year ending March 2019, the highest figure on record.

Credit: PA Graphics

The 1.7% increase, of 26 donors, was achieved despite a 4% drop in the number of eligible donors, with 5,815 people dying in circumstances where donation was possible in 2018-19. The number of living donors also dropped 3% to 1,039, a downward trend that has continued over the last six years. There were 113 (2%) fewer organs donated from the 1,600 deceased organ donors in the last year than in 2017-18. The overall number of transplants fell by 2%, from 5,104 to 4,990, with a 1% increase in numbers of people on the transplant waiting list. Authors of the annual Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report said the overall story was one of success, with a 67% increase in deceased organ donors and a 49% increase in deceased donor transplants over the last decade. But they also warned that it will be “increasingly challenging” to maintain annual increases in donor numbers.

