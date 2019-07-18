No-deal Brexit could spark UK recession, OBR warns

A no-deal Brexit could spark a recession in the UK, the OBR has warned. Credit: PA

A no-deal Brexit could spark a recession in the UK and increase government borrowing by £30 billion, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned. The independent public body said the price of the pound could fall sharply if there is no transition period and that GDP could fall by two per cent by the end of 2020. With increased borrowing, debt would likely rise relative to the rate of GDP over the next three years, the OBR added. But it said the stress test used in the fiscal risks report was "not the most disruptive one we could have chosen".

What does the OBR say?

In a statement, the OBR said: "Heightened uncertainty and declining confidence deter investment, while higher trade barriers with the EU weigh on exports. "Together, these push the economy into recession, with asset prices and the pound falling sharply. Real GDP falls by 2% by the end of 2020 and is 4% below our March forecast by that point.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"Higher trade barriers also slow growth in potential productivity, while lower net inward migration reduces labour force growth, so potential output is lower than the baseline throughout the scenario (and beyond). "The imposition of tariffs and the sterling depreciation raise inflation and squeeze real household incomes, but the Monetary Policy Committee is able to cut Bank Rate to support demand, helping to bring output back towards potential and inflation back towards target."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

How could increased borrowing impact the UK economy?