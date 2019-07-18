- ITV Report
No-deal Brexit could spark UK recession, OBR warns
A no-deal Brexit could spark a recession in the UK and increase government borrowing by £30 billion, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned.
The independent public body said the price of the pound could fall sharply if there is no transition period and that GDP could fall by two per cent by the end of 2020.
With increased borrowing, debt would likely rise relative to the rate of GDP over the next three years, the OBR added.
But it said the stress test used in the fiscal risks report was "not the most disruptive one we could have chosen".
- What does the OBR say?
In a statement, the OBR said: "Heightened uncertainty and declining confidence deter investment, while higher trade barriers with the EU weigh on exports.
"Together, these push the economy into recession, with asset prices and the pound falling sharply. Real GDP falls by 2% by the end of 2020 and is 4% below our March forecast by that point.
"Higher trade barriers also slow growth in potential productivity, while lower net inward migration reduces labour force growth, so potential output is lower than the baseline throughout the scenario (and beyond).
"The imposition of tariffs and the sterling depreciation raise inflation and squeeze real household incomes, but the Monetary Policy Committee is able to cut Bank Rate to support demand, helping to bring output back towards potential and inflation back towards target."
- How could increased borrowing impact the UK economy?
With regards to increased borrowing, a no-deal scenario could increase borrowing by £30-a-year higher from March 2020-21 as the government would receive less money from income tax, insurance contributions and capital taxes.
It said: "Borrowing is around £30 billion a year higher than our March forecast from 2020-21 onwards. Lower receipts - in particular income tax and NICs (due to the recession) and capital taxes (due to weaker asset prices) - explain most of the deterioration.
"These are partly offset by lower debt interest spending (thanks to lower interest rates and RPI inflation) and the revenue raised customs duties (which are treated as EU rather than UK taxes in the baseline).
"Higher borrowing and the assumed rollover of Term Funding Scheme loans leave public sector net debt around 12% of GDP higher than our March forecast by 2023-24."