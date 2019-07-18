Radiation levels on 1950s nuclear test site of the Marshall Islands 'higher than Chernobyl and Fukushima', study shows

Radiation levels in some regions of the Marshall Islands, where the United States conducted atom bomb tests in the 1950s, are far higher than in areas affected by the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters, according to new research.

Three studies showed that the concentration of nuclear isotopes on some of the Pacific Ocean islands was well above the legal exposure limit established in agreements between the US and Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Researchers based at Columbia University in the US measured soil samples, ocean sediment and a variety of fruit.