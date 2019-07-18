Revealed: Why Manchester’s bid to host the 2000 Olympics failed

Manchester’s doomed bid to host the 2000 Olympic Games failed because of Britain’s arrogance, its reliance on former glories, and because “no-one in their right mind would spend three weeks” in the English city when Sydney was the alternative, secret Government correspondence reveals.

A “post-mortem” on Manchester’s failed attempt to win the backing of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), carried out in February 1994, offered a list of reasons why the city was overlooked.

Downing Street aide Alex Allan pulled no punches in his assessment of where the failures lay, according to files released by the National Archives.

“We have had too many nice old buffers running things or representing Britain on international sporting bodies,” he said in a dispatch to Prime Minister John Major, citing as examples Mary Glen-Haig, an Olympian at the London Games in 1948, and sports administrator Marea Hartman, who died aged 73 the year after the bid failed.

“We have also adopted rather an arrogant attitude, based either on past glories or on a belief that many of those now running international sporting bodies are corrupt and/or power-mad,” Mr Allan added.

“Some probably are – but we didn’t win any friends by saying so.”