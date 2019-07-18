Rory McIlroy makes a dreaded 'snowman' on first hole of the Open Championship in Northern Ireland

Rory McIlroy opened his challenge for golf's Open Championship with a dreaded "snowman" - and the memes quickly began to fall on social media.

The Northern Irishman - playing in his home country - closed out the first hole with a quadruple bogey eight - that's four shots over par.

Taking eight shots is known as a "snowman" and social media was not slow to poke fun at the world number three and four-time major winner.

And it looks like snow is falling on other competitors.

David Duval, winner of the Open in 2001, walked off the par-4 fifth with an eight and was in even more trouble at the 7th hole, a par-five, having played the wrong ball, incurring an automatic two-stroke penalty.

According to reports on the course, Duval hit a 13 - eight over on the hole.