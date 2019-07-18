Stephen Nicholson found guilty of the murder and rape of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh

Lucy McHugh, 13, was left to die in woodland after suffering multiple stab wounds. Credit: PA

A "cold and calculated predatory paedophile" has been found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of the murder and rape of 13-year-oldLucy McHugh. Stephen Nicholson, of no fixed address, repeatedly stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck and upper body in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre before leaving her to die in July 2018. According to the detective in charge of bringing Nicholson to justice, the care worker preyed on vulnerable girls to satisfy his sexual appetite. Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, of Hampshire Police, said Nicholson had exploited Lucy's family who had taken him in as a lodger when he had nowhere else to live and used their hospitality to target the 13-year-old for sex.

Lucy's body was found in woodland behind Southampton Sports Centre. Credit: PA

the court heard how Lucy had kept a diary which detailed her sexual relationship with the defendant dating back to May 2017. John Montague, senior prosecutor for the CPS in Wessex, said Nicholson killed Lucy to prevent her telling people they had a sexual relationship and claims she made that she was pregnant with his child. He said: "The motive is that she was in a relationship with him and had been for a significant period of time and he had to shut her up in one way, and that's the only way he thought he could do that and he stabbed her round the throat." William Mousley QC, prosecuting said Lucy described "increasingly violent" sex which included descriptions of him grabbing her neck in her journal. He also read a note titled "Abuse" which Mr Elmes found after it had gone through the washing machine which stated: "He would make me or rape me anyway."

Mr Mousley told the Court Nicholson had "an interest in underage sex" and exploited Lucy who he described as "vulnerable". Mr Barton said: "I would describe him as cold and calculated, I would describe him as a paedophile and I think he is someone who only thinks about himself and has taken full advantage of this family that have looked after him, provided a roof over his head. "He has targeted Lucy, taken advantage of her and when she wanted a relationship with him, he has taken the decision to silence her once and for all by brutally killing her." The defendant was also convicted of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012 who had contacted him to have a tattoo, and another girl described how he groped her upper thigh while giving her a tattoo.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, in court. Credit: PA