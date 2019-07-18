Sugar, tobacco and alcohol ‘contributing to growing burden of oral diseases’

Sugar, tobacco and alcohol are contributing towards the growing burden of oral diseases on global public health, scientists say. Researchers argue the prevention of tooth decay, one of the most common chronic diseases globally, requires worldwide implementation of the World Health Organisation’s guideline on sugar intake. The WHO recommends individuals consume less than 10% of total energy intake from free sugars and that intake below 5% would be beneficial.

The global dental research community has an important role in the implementation of the guidelines, the Lancet oral health series argues. “Dentistry is in a state of crisis,” Professor Richard Watt, chairman and honorary consultant in dental public health at University College London, and lead author of the series said. “Current dental care and public health responses have been largely inadequate, inequitable, and costly, leaving billions of people without access to even basic oral health care. “While this breakdown in the delivery of oral healthcare is not the fault of individual dental clinicians committed to caring for their patients, a fundamentally different approach is required to effectively tackle the global burden of oral diseases.”

Sugar consumption was rising rapidly across many low and middle-income countries, the study found Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

According to the study, in high-income countries (HIC) dentistry is increasingly technology focused and trapped in a treatment-over-prevention cycle. This, researchers said, meant it was failing to tackle the underlying causes of oral diseases. Oral health conditions share many of the same underlying risk factors as non-communicable diseases, such as sugar consumption, tobacco use and harmful alcohol consumption. The study sets out that in middle-income countries, the burden of oral diseases is considerable, but oral care systems are often underdeveloped and unaffordable to the majority.

