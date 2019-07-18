Sunshine and scattered showers across the UK on Thursday

Starting cloudy across some central and southeastern parts, otherwise a largely bright day with plenty of sunshine across Wales as well as central and southern parts of England.

A few heavy showers may develop in the far southeast with a small risk of a thunderstorm, whilst across Scotland and Northern Ireland it will more generally be a day of sunshine and heavy, possibly thundery showers.

For most places it will feel a touch fresher than it has done in recent days, although temperatures could still reach 25 Celsius (77 F), in the southeast.