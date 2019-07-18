Third man charged over fatal shooting in Wembley

A third man has been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot dead in north-west London.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with head injuries in Monks Park, Wembley, at 7.05pm on Sunday July 7 and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taalib Rowe, 24, who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged with murder on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.