Train given rainbow livery to mark Brighton and Hove Pride

A rail firm has unveiled a train emblazoned with a rainbow livery ahead of Brighton and Hove Pride. Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) gave the 12-carriage train an eye-catching makeover to celebrate the event and the rail industry’s LGBT+ community. It will be part of the Thameslink fleet operating an enhanced service for hundreds of thousands of revellers travelling to and from the south coast between August 2 and 4.

GTR’s train services director Stuart Meek, who chairs the company’s LGBT+ network, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see the train out in passenger service. “This symbol of support shows how everyone is welcome on our services and celebrates our LGBT+ colleagues.” Trains will run late into the night on the Saturday of Pride weekend to help visitors return home after a concert featuring pop star Kylie Minogue.

Additional services will run during Pride weekend Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway/PA