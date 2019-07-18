Twelve arrested over alleged rape of 19-year-old British woman in Cyprus

Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of raping a British woman in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa, according to reports.

The suspects, who are all Israeli, were accused of raping the 19-year-old in her hotel room shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 17.

The suspects are believed to have been staying in the same hotel as the woman.

Judge Tonia Nicolaou ruled that the suspects must remain in police custody for eight days.

She removed reporters from Thursday's hearing because some of the suspects are classified as minors.

The suspects are between 16 and 18-years-old apart from one, who is 15, according to reports.

Some of the suspects' parents appeared at the court hearing.

They hugged the handcuffed suspects as they arrived at court wearing shorts and T-shirts. One suspect broke down in tears.

Israel's Embassy in Cyprus has been notified of the incident and has been in contact with the suspects.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said it was "supporting a British woman who was assaulted in Cyprus and are in contact with local police".

Ayia Napa is a popular resort for younger tourists partly due to its warm weather and nightlife scene.