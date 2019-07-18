UK Weather Forecast: Unsettled, with rain spreading in from the southwest for Friday.

This Evening and Tonight: Daytime showers in the north and west becoming confined to coastal areas overnight. Meanwhile, cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread into parts of Wales and southwest England during the early hours. Elsewhere, mostly dry with clear spells.

Friday: Early rain across Wales and southwest England spreading northeast to all but northern Scotland. Becoming brighter with some heavy showers following from the west. Further rain into southern parts later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Rain clearing southeast early Saturday, with heavy thundery showers following widely. Drier for Northern Ireland. Heavy rain and strong winds in northwest Sunday and Monday. Becoming very warm and humid.