What does the OBR Brexit warning really mean?

There are economists who believe that leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31st will immediately revive the UK’s prosperity but they’re in the minority.

The clear majority of economists believe such an abrupt departure would be a significant economic and financial shock.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) believes that even a rather “benign” Hard Brexit is likely to trigger a recession and blow a hole in the public finances of around £30 billion a year.

The OBR has based its “fiscal stress test” on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) “Brexit Scenario A”.

This assumes that a no-deal, no-transition Brexit at the end of October tips the UK into a year-long recession (during which GDP falls by 2.1%); that the pound slumps and trade tariffs are imposed; that inflation rises, squeezing household incomes.

The stress test assumes that jobs are lost and unemployment rises (although by less than in either of the last two recessions) and that welfare spending and the cost of out-of-work benefits rise accordingly.