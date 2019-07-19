Adding insult to injury? England cricket hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year

Ben Stokes was Man of the Match in the ODI final against New Zealand. Credit: PA

England cricket star Ben Stokes could soon be ready to pile more misery on New Zealand. Fresh from his man of the match performance in the Cricket World Cup against the Kiwis, Stokes is now in the running to scoop the prestigious New Zealander of the Year gong. The 28-year-old was born in Christchurch, New Zealand and, it seems, the Kiwi public are ready to still claim him as one of their own.

Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan following the dramatic World Cup win. Credit: PA

The New Zealand public nominates "inspirational Kiwis" for the award - those said to have made a "significant contribution to our nation and make us proud of our country". Chief Judge Cameron Bennett said of Stokes' nomination: "He might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch, where his parents now live, and with Maori ancestry, there's clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him." And, to rub even more salt into wounds, he's going up against Kane Williamson, skipper of the vanquished New Zealand cricket side. England beat New Zealand after a super over in Sunday's final at Lord's, courtesy of having scored more boundaries during their innings.