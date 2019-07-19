British Stena oil tanker with 23 crew members on board 'seized' and heading towards Iran

A Stena Bulk oil tanker unloads oil at the BP terminal at the Port of Long Beach, California in 2008. (stock image) Credit: PA Images

The government said it is "urgently" seeking information after Iranian media reported a British-flagged oil tanker has been allegedly seized in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had seized the Stena Impero for "violating international maritime rules". A government spokesman said: "We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf." A statement from Stena Bulk, the company which owns the tanker, said the firm had lost contact with the crew of 23 after it was approached by "unidentified small crafts and a helicopter" at around 4pm.

The statement said: "Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 4pm on July 19, UK registered vessel Stena Impero was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran. "There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers. "The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew." According to the Marine Traffic website, the 183m long ship, left the United Arab Emirates on Friday and was bound for the port of Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia.

Screengrab taken from www.marinetraffic.com showing the route taken by the British oil tanker Stena Impero. Credit: PA