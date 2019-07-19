- ITV Report
British Stena oil tanker with 23 crew members on board 'seized' and heading towards Iran
The government said it is "urgently" seeking information after Iranian media reported a British-flagged oil tanker has been allegedly seized in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran.
The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had seized the Stena Impero for "violating international maritime rules".
A government spokesman said: "We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf."
A statement from Stena Bulk, the company which owns the tanker, said the firm had lost contact with the crew of 23 after it was approached by "unidentified small crafts and a helicopter" at around 4pm.
The statement said: "Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 4pm on July 19, UK registered vessel Stena Impero was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters.
"We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.
"There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers.
"The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew."
According to the Marine Traffic website, the 183m long ship, left the United Arab Emirates on Friday and was bound for the port of Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia.
The already tumultuous relationship between Iran and the US stems from their decision to pull out of a nuclear programme in 2018, which limited Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Since then, the US has imposed more sanctions on Iran, crippling the country’s economy.
Tensions flared in June 13, when two US oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz were attacked. – the same strait the Stena Bulk oil tanker was intercepted.
US President Donald Trump Iran for the attack, and the UK threw its support behind the US, however the Islamic republic denied involvement.
A week later, an American military drone was shot down by Tehran, with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani claiming it violated Iranian airspace.
This brought the US to the brink of retaliation, however Mr Trump called off military strikes when he was told 150 people could die.
Instead, he laid down more financial sanctions, targeting Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his associates.
On July 4, royal marines from 42 Commando detain an Iranian supertanker off Gibraltar, after it was suspected of carrying oil headed for Syria.
In response, Iran warned a British oil tanker would be seized in retaliation.