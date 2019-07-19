Cigarette butts hamper plant growth, study suggests

Trillions of cigarette butts are littered every year, posing a risk to plant growth, research suggests.

The presence of cigarette butts in the soil reduces the germination success and shoot length of clover by 27% and 28% respectively, a study has found.

Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, the results also showed that the root weight was reduced by 57%.

For grass, germination success reduced by 10% and shoot length by 13%, say the team led by academics from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

Most cigarette butts contain a filter made of cellulose acetate fibre, a type of a bioplastic.

But filters from unsmoked cigarettes had almost the same effect on plant growth as used filters, indicating that the damage to plants is caused by the filter itself, even without the additional toxins released from the burning of the tobacco.