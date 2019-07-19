Decision on Huawei ‘must be matter of priority for next PM’

The next prime minister must decide whether Huawei should be allowed to be part of the UK’s 5G network “as a matter of priority”, Dominic Grieve’s Intelligence and Security Committee has said. Questions over the Chinese firm’s involvement in the 5G infrastructure have lingered for some time, amid fears its equipment could be used to spy on people in the West – an allegation the firm has long denied. Mr Grieve, who chairs the committee, has warned that the extent of the delay is “damaging the UK’s international relationships”.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

In a statement, the committee cautioned that determining whether or not a Chinese company might use its position within the network to spy on people is not the issue at stake. The UK must not do anything that jeopardises the Five Eyes intelligence sharing relationship, it explained, saying that the US and Australia have already been vocal in their concern that the UK might employ Huawei within its 5G network. “Our Five Eyes partners need to be able to trust the UK and we must not do anything which puts that at risk – the value of the partnership cannot be overstated,” the committee wrote. However, it also said the issue should not be viewed as a pro or anti China debate, urging the UK to continue to deal with the country with respect, as a key economic and diplomatic partner. The UK needs a secure 5G network that can withstand any malicious action, from within, from outside, or simple human effort, it warned.

Questions have loomed over Huawei’s involvement in the UK 5G infrastructure Credit: Yui Mok/PA