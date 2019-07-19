- ITV Report
-
Emily Thornberry taken to hospital after being knocked off bike in Westminster
Labour MP Emily Thornberry was taken to hospital after being knocked off her bike in Westminster's Parliament Square.
The shadow foreign secretary was involved in the accident on Friday lunch time.
A spokesperson for Emily Thornberry said:"Emily is recovering in hospital, and is hugely grateful for the support of the ambulance crew and A&E staff who have helped her since this accident."
The statement continued: "We hope she will be back on her feet, back to work, and back on her bike as soon as possible."
It was later confirmed she has been released from hospital.
ITV News has contacted the Metropolitan Police to see if it is investigating the accident.