Experts: Government’s laissez-faire approach to salt will kill or maim thousands

A failed salt reduction strategy agreed between the Government and industry has led to thousands of extra cases of heart disease, stroke and stomach cancer, experts say. In a damning study, researchers said the voluntary pact introduced in 2011 – known as the Public Health Responsibility Deal – led to people unnecessarily developing stomach cancer and cardiovascular disease, with hundreds dying as a result. And they warned that unless urgent action is taken, then by 2025 more than 40,000 extra cases of disease and cancer may have occurred, with almost 9,000 deaths.

The team, from Imperial College London, Liverpool University and the University of Stirling, analysed the impact of the responsibility deal introduced in 2011 and the action taken before this period by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to reduce the salt content of food. They found the deal led to a slowdown in the reduction of salt in people’s diets, which they estimate has led to an extra 9,900 cases of heart disease and stroke between 2011 and 2018, with an extra 710 deaths from these diseases. Furthermore, an extra 1,500 cases of stomach cancer are thought to have occurred over the same period, with an extra 610 deaths from this cancer. The team warned that if nothing changes from now until 2025, an estimated 35,000 extra cases of heart disease and stroke will have occurred since 2011, with an extra 6,400 deaths.

An extra 5,300 cases of stomach cancer may also have been diagnosed since 2011, with an extra 2,500 deaths from the disease. In previous work, the FSA had voluntary agreements with industry to reformulate processed foods. But crucially, according to the researchers, the FSA set targets with the threat of statutory imposition if these were not met. One of the study authors, Professor Simon Capewell, from the University of Liverpool, told PA: “The policy messages from this dietary salt reduction analysis could not be clearer.

