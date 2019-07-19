Feel the need for speed all over again as Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Do you still feel the need? The need for speed...

Well, your needs will soon be satisfied as Tom Cruise has revealed the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The action movie sequel - set to be released 34 years after the 1986 original - sees Cruise reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Cruise, 57, said: "I was always asked 'When are you going to do another one?' Well, you've been very patient with me.

"I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you."