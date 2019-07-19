How Cornish satellite 'Arthur' beamed the historic Moon landing to Europe (without a plan B)

Goonhilly's huge satellite was vital in being able to broadcast clips of the moonlanding to the UK. Credit: ITV News

Report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Those lucky enough to watch the Moon landings as they happened in 1969 marvelled in the technological accomplishment of the scientists and engineers who made it possible. One of the greatest feats that day (or middle of the night as it was in the UK) was broadcasting the entire event live across the planet. For millions of people in the UK and Europe the transmission was wholly dependent on a satellite dish and its operators in Cornwall.

Pip Greenaway and his colleagues at Goonhilly Earth Station, based on the Lizard peninsula's Goonhilly Downs, were on duty as Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon. It took approximately six to seven seconds for the pictures to reach Cornwall.

Due to a temporary satellite failure over the Atlantic in the days running up to the Moon landing, the huge satellite receiver at Goonhilly known as “Arthur” was pointing East as the broadcast from Houston came via the Pacific instead. If that had failed then hundreds of millions of viewers would have missed out as there was no Plan B. "If we'd messed up, there would have been millions of people disappointed," Mr Greenaway told ITV News.

Goonhilly will be hoping it plays an integral role in other future space operations.