Man climbs down side of 19-storey building to escape fire

A man climbed several floors down the outside of a 19-storey building in Philadelphia to escape a fire. The fire at the Holden Tower apparently began in a rubbish chute, causing flames to shoot out and spread heavy smoke to all floors of the high-rise. Four residents and three police officers were injured in the blaze which was brought under control within an hour.

The unnamed man was not injured during his descent. Credit: AP

The man who scaled down the building did not appear to be injured on his return to the ground where he was met by several police officers and fire fighters. Injured residents and officers were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire. Firefighters responded quickly and took a water line to the fourth-floor chute and flooded it. They also stretched the line to the 15th floor and flooded the bin chute from there as an extra safety measure, authorities said.

The man scaled down the side of a 19-storey building to escape a fire. Credit: AP

All the residents were able to escape the building - some of those with mobility issues were carried out by other residents. Emergency services also went to some individual flats to ensure everyone had got out safely and residents were able to return to the building later in the evening.