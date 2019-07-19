Man jailed for 10 years over Scarlett Keeling’s death on Goa beach

A man has been jailed for 10 years over the drugging and death of a 15-year-old British girl, whose body was found on a beach in the Indian city of Goa in 2008.

Judges at Mumbai High Court handed Samson D’Souza the sentence for culpable homicide, days after overturning his acquittal last year over the attack on Scarlett Keeling.

The high court upheld the acquittal of another suspect involved in the case.

Samson D'Souza and another man were accused of plying Scarlett with drugs, raping her and leaving her on the popular Anjuna beach, where she drowned.

Tests revealed she had ecstasy, cocaine and LSD in her system when she died.