Man who hurled abuse at MP Anna Soubry admits calling her a 'Nazi'

James Goddard , 30, filmed himself hurling abuse at the former Conservative MP after claiming she was a "traitor" for betraying the country's vote to leave the EU in 2016.

A man has admitted to insulting Remain-supporting MP Anna Soubry by calling her a Nazi .

At Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, Goddard admitted one charge of intent to cause Ms Soubry harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour.

He also admitted one racially aggravated public order offence towards a police officer.

Ms Soubry responded to the news on Twitter, stating: “In a democracy people have a right to peaceful lawful protest.