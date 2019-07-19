Tornado leaves trail of debris as it rips through Manchester suburbs

Dan Teasdale tweeted some footage of the swirling cloud over the Tatton Park Flower Show.

The tornado hit areas around Manchester Airport to the south of the city centre at around 5pm on Friday.

A miniature tornado has swept through Greater Manchester, damaging buildings and cars and leaving debris strewn in its wake.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"It were big, it were windy," Mr Teasdale joked.

Elsewhere, Martin Kevill, 32, tweeted some footage of an uprooted tree in Cheshire with the words “Erm there’s been a tornado in #Mobberley.”

Mr Kevill, who works in the creative industries, told PA the tornado hit the small village at around 4.45pm.

“We were in the pub over the road and heard some pretty abnormal gusts. The pub rumbled and we ran outside to see what it was.

“The road was pitch black and it was really dark.”

He continued: “When the gusts passed, a tree ripped up and fell over into a field of llamas.

“Then after a moment or two, the clouds moved along and it was actually quite clear again apart from the rain.

“I think a tree went over the train line a few metres away. The llamas are fine but there’s a valley of horrific building damage through the area.”

Mr Kevill said there had been no warning about what was coming, but that the rain had been lashing down for about an hour before the tornado hit.

The Met Office posted data from Manchester Airport, saying: “Not very often an airport reports a funnel cloud by @manairport’s earlier observation reported ‘FC’ with heavy showers.”