Multi-billion-pound investment in schools ‘desperately’ needed, say MPs

Schools “desperately need” a multi-billion-pound cash injection and the Government should draw up a 10-year funding plan, a cross-party group of MPs has said. A report by the Education Select Committee found that funding for schools and colleges had failed to keep pace with the extra demands being placed on institutions, such as providing mental health support and disabilities provision. This, coupled with growing pupil numbers and rising costs, meant the sector had been put under “significant strain” over the past 10 years, the MPs found. Robert Halfon, chairman of the committee, called for a “bottom-up national assessment” of what it costs to ensure the education system is “fit for the 21st century”.

Robert Halfon is chairman of the Education Select Committee Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

“Education is crucial to our nation’s future,” he said. “It is the driver of future prosperity and provides the ladder of opportunity to transform the life chances of millions of our young people. “If it is right that the NHS can have a 10-year plan and a five-year funding settlement, then surely education, perhaps the most important public service, should also have a 10-year plan and a long-term funding settlement.” Total school spending per pupil fell by 8% in real terms between 2009 and 2018, the MPs found, with further education the hardest hit as per-student funding for post-16 provision dropped by 16% over the past decade. The report noted that the Institute for Fiscal Studies had estimated £3.8 billion would be needed to fill the 8% funding gap. Mr Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, added: “There is a crisis of confidence in the ability of mainstream schools to provide adequate SEND (special educational needs and disability) support.

