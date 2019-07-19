No-deal Brexit a gamble which could put jobs and livelihoods at risk – MPs

A no-deal Brexit could cause “severe disruption” to the economy, putting jobs and livelihoods at risk, MPs have warned in a strongly-worded report. The Commons Exiting the European Union Committee heard evidence from the pharmaceutical industry that a no-deal Brexit would be a “leap into the unknown”, potentially putting patient safety at risk and increasing costs for the NHS. The MPs also said there was no reason to doubt concerns that there could be “interruptions to food supplies in respect of certain products” because of the “disastrous” impact on UK farming. And they warned that tariffs adding £2,700 to the cost of British-made cars in European Union markets would but the sector at a “competitive disadvantage”. The report – which was opposed by four Tory Brexiteer members of the committee – also cast doubt on Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson’s claim that the UK and EU would be able to maintain existing rules while they negotiate a free-trade deal.

The Commons Brexit committee played down Boris Johnson’s suggestion of relying on the Gatt 24 trade rule after Brexit Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Mr Johnson has argued that a provision under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade – known as Gatt 24 – could be used to avoid tariffs under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules for up to 10 years. But the committee said: “It requires an agreement between the two parties, a plan as to how the end state will be reached, and for this agreement to notified to all parties to the WTO. “By definition leaving without a deal means there is no agreement.” Gatt 24 therefore “does not provide a means to mitigate the risks to EU-UK trade in the event of a no-deal exit”. The MPs who opposed the report were European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent supporter of Mr Johnson, Peter Bone, Andrea Jenkyns and Sir Christopher Chope. Mr Johnson has built his Tory leadership campaign around a “do or die” commitment to leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.