People run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Athens

People fled onto the streets of Athens after a strong earthquake struck the Greek capital.

The 5.3-magnitude quake was felt 9km (5.6 miles) from Eleusis just after 2pm local time.

The quake caused power cuts across the capital and the fire brigade reported receiving calls about people trapped in lifts.

An abandoned building had collapsed in a western district of the city and that several other abandoned buildings had suffered serious damages in other parts of the city, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Authorities say there was no immediate word on injuries or damage.