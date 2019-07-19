Six people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand home

At least six people have been injured and dozens of residences evacuated following a gas explosion which destroyed a home in Christchurch, New Zealand. Footage showed the home was reduced to a burning pile of wood and rubble. The blast, which was felt for miles (kilometres) around, also damaged neighbouring homes.

Health authorities said six people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, but their conditions were not known. Authorities said they are still investigating the explosion’s cause. Neighbour Brad Culver told Television New Zealand he thought at first a plane had crashed and ran outside.

