UK weather Forecast: Further spells of rain tonight

This Evening and Tonight:

Heavy showers and some thunderstorms will develop over parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland this evening, before moving northeast over Scotland tonight. Further rain, heavy at times, will affect southern parts of the UK overnight. Warm and humid.

Saturday:

Heavy rain clearing far southeast first thing. Elsewhere, sunny spells and heavy thundery showers breaking out, especially central and eastern parts. Fewer showers in the west. Warm in the southeast.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: