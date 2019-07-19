- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain in places
Rain spreading northeast to all but northern Scotland where it should remain bright with isolated showers. Becoming brighter for many with heavy showers this afternoon, but further rain in south later.
Tonight:
Rain spreads across south and southeast England this evening, clearing from all but south-easternmost areas by morning. Clear spells and showers elsewhere, but rain lingering across parts of the northwest.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: