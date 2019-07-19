Why an autumn election looks inescapable

Either Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will win be the next prime minister. Credit: PA

Interviewing Boris Johnson is like staring long and hard into an expressionist painting: there are pyrotechnics, the shape of commitments and policies, but it might all be mirage. After I spoke with him on Wednesday for my show, my abiding sense was that he would dearly love a root-and-branch renegotiation of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, but that his famous optimism is not the same as naïveté. He knows replacing the Withdrawal Agreement at this late juncture is a million-to-one chance - and so leaving without a deal may be the only way to meet his deadline of Brexit by 31 October. That is why - for example - he was so gung-ho for a war-time style public information campaign, asking small businesses what government can do for them, and vice versa, to help make the UK no-deal ready. “Let us go forward together” Johnson almost said, nodding at his hero Churchill, with the Chancellor barking in the background “reverse now, away from the cliff edge!”

The unspoken truth of a Johnson premiership is that he expected to be the no-deal PM. So did yesterday’s vote in the Commons kibosh his Brexit even before the Tory leadership ballot has been counted? Not exactly. The vote makes it almost impossible for Boris Johnson to prorogue or suspend parliament, to force through a no-deal exit from the EU while our elected representatives are locked out of the chamber. So just as happened before the initial Brexit deadline of 31 March, the vote empowers MPs to have their say on how or whether the UK leaves the EU, before the die is permanently and irrevocably cast.But it means no more than that MPs will keep their voice. What is less clear is to what purpose they will speak and rule, because like the rest of the country, MPs are furiously and passionately divided on what kind of Brexit – if any – they want.

It was striking, for example, how few Labour Brexiters voted to give Johnson a licence to bulldoze over the Commons in pursuit of Brexit. Kate Hoey, who fears no backlash from remainy Labour members because she is retiring, was the sole Boris-backing rebel. But some others may yet vote for Johnson’s abrupt Brexit in October if the alternative were no Brexit at all. That said, the Chancellor and the other ministerial truants - who bunked off voting rather than allow Johnson a dictator’s powers - will double the power of their abstentions by voting against a no deal. So in truth MPs can and probably will stop no-deal Brexit on Halloween. So next time you hear Johnson’s pledge to Brexit on that date, think tooth fairy.

