British Airways suspends flights to Cairo amid security concerns

British Airways has announced it has suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days as part of a security precaution.

The airline said all flights into the Egyptian capital have been stopped.

In a statement, the company said: "We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”