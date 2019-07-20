- ITV Report
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo amid security concerns
British Airways has announced it has suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days as part of a security precaution.
The airline said all flights into the Egyptian capital have been stopped.
In a statement, the company said: "We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment.
“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority, and we would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.”
A UK government spokesman said: “We are aware that British Airways is notifying passengers that it has decided to suspend flights to Cairo temporarily.”
Cairo Airport's website arrival page listed flight BA155 from London, due to arrive at 11.15pm local time, as cancelled.
Current Foreign and Commonwealth Office advice on travel to Egypt warns against “all travel” to certain parts of the country.
But Cairo is part of a safer region, where the FCO suggests reviewing its advice before visiting.
“An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018,” according to the website’s advice page, which was last updated on Friday. “Most visits are trouble free.
“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. Although most attacks occur in North Sinai, there is a risk of terrorist attacks across the country.”
A spokeswoman for the airline said it could not immediately offer more information about the suspensions.