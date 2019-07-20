- ITV Report
Esmé Weijun Wang: How I learned to live with schizoaffective disorder
Esmé Weijun Wang battled with anxiety and depression in her teenage years but wasn't until she left for University that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
It became so difficult she was involuntarily admitted to a mental health facility.
"I would think that my loved ones were replaced by doubles," Esmé remembered.
After an eight year battle with her psychiatrist, Esmé was later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
According to charity Rethink Mental Health, around 1 in 200 people develop the condition.
And like Esmé, they are affected by both their mood and thoughts such as hallucinations.
Esmé added: "I believed for at least a month that I was dead."
In her latest book 'The Collected Schizophrenias' Esmé delves into her past and reflects on what years of torment over her changing diagnosis has taught her about mental health.
