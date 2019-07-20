Government ‘deeply concerned’ by seizure of oil tanker in Persian Gulf

The Government said it remains “deeply concerned” by the “unacceptable” seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker by Iranian authorities in the Persian Gulf. The Stena Impero, which is registered in the UK, was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for “violating international maritime rules”, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. Stena Bulk, which owns the Stena Impero, said the ship was in “full compliance with all navigation and international regulations”. A second oil tanker, the Liberian-flagged Mesdar, which is managed by Norbulk Shipping UK, veered off course towards the Iranian coast after it was boarded by armed guards at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Mesdar’s Glasgow-based operator said communication had since been re-established with the ship and the crew were unharmed. The Government’s emergency committee Cobra met on Friday night to discuss the situation. “We remain deeply concerned about Iran’s unacceptable actions which represent a clear challenge to international freedom of navigation,” a Government spokesman said. UK vessels have been advised to “stay out of the area” of the Strait of Hormuz for an “interim period”, the spokesman said, adding: “As the Foreign Secretary has said, our response will be considered and robust and there will be serious consequences if the situation is not resolved.”

Screengrab taken from www.marinetraffic.com showing the route taken by the Liberia-flagged Mesdar oil tanker Credit: marinetraffic.com/PA

Earlier Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who attended the Cobra meeting, warned there would be “serious consequences” if the situation was not resolved quickly. Mr Hunt said he understood that there were no British citizens on board either ship.

“We will respond in a way that is considered but robust and we are absolutely clear that if this situation is not resolved quickly there will be serious consequences,” he said. Asked if he could rule out military intervention, Mr Hunt said: “We’re not looking at military options, we’re looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation, but we are very clear that it must be resolved. “Freedom of navigation in the Gulf is absolutely essential. If that freedom of navigation is restricted, Iran is the biggest loser and so it is in their interest to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and we will do everything we can to do that.” He said the Stena Impero was surrounded by four vessels and a helicopter, and was heading into Iranian waters. The second ship, the Mesdar, was surrounded by 10 speedboats, he said. He said he had spoken to US secretary of state Mike Pompeo about the situation and had tried to speak to Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, but he was on a plane. A statement from Stena Bulk said ship manager Northern Marine Management had lost contact with the crew of 23 after “unidentified small crafts and a helicopter” approached the vessel at about 4pm on Friday. The company said the tanker was in international waters at the time but appeared to be heading north towards Iran.

The supertanker Grace 1 Credit: MoD/PA