Japanese animation studio fire suspect named by police

Japanese police have named a man suspected of starting a fire that killed 34 people in an animation studio. Witness accounts suggest Shinji Aoba, 41, had a grudge against Kyoto Animation but police only said the suspect, who has severe burns and is unable to talk, is from near Tokyo and did not work for the studio. Japanese broadcaster NHK and other media said Aoba spent three-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a convenience store in 2012 and lived on government support. Aoba told police that he set the fire because he thought “(Kyoto Animation) stole novels,” according to Japanese media. Japanese broadcaster NHK said the death toll rose to 34 on Saturday after one of the injured died in a hospital. The company founded in 1981 and better known as KyoAni made a mega-hit anime series about high school girls.

An investigator takes pictures inside the Kyoto Animation Studio building destroyed in an arson attack Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

The shocking attack left another 34 people injured, some critically. It drew an outpouring of grief for the dead and injured, most of them workers at the studio. Kyoto prefectural police chief Hideto Ueda laid flowers at the site, vowing to find motives behind the attack, which he described as “unprecedented and unforgivable”. While shooting deaths are rare in Japan, the country has had a series of high-profile killings in recent years. Less than two months ago, a man described as a social recluse, or “hikikomori”, stabbed a number of private school children at a bus stop outside Tokyo, killing two people and wounding 17 before killing himself. In 2016, a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20. Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University criminology professor, calls the attacks “suicidal terrorism” in which attackers typically see themselves as losers and target their anger to the society, often those who seem happy and successful. “Feeling angry at people who they think are winners, they tend to choose privileged people as targets,” Mr Komiya said. “They think they have nothing to lose, they don’t care if they get caught or if they die.”

A man places flowers to honour the victims of Thursday’s fire Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP