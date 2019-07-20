Man in court accused of Valerie Graves murder

A man is due in court over the murder of a grandmother who was bludgeoned to death as she house-sat for friends.

Artist Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead in bed at around 10am on December 30 2013 on the ground floor of a £1.6 million house by the sea in Bosham, West Sussex.

Cristian Sabou, 28, was held on a European Arrest Warrant last week at his home in Dej, in the north-west of his native Romania.

Sussex Police said he was extradited to the UK on Friday and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with Ms Graves’s murder between December 29 and 30.