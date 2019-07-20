Netball World Cup: England miss out on place in the final by two points against New Zealand

The nail-biting match marks England's eighth time losing straight World Cup semi-finals. The Roses will now face South Africa for the bronze-medal play-off.

Beating England 45 - 47, New Zealand will now play neighbours Australia in the final on Sunday.

New Zealand and Australia will contest the Vitality Netball World Cup final, after the Kiwis beat hosts England in the semi-finals.

England captain, Serena Guthrie, is "gutted" at the result.

Speaking after the match, she said: “There are no guarantees in this game, it doesn’t matter if you have 50 or 150 caps, you have to earn it and we didn’t do enough, ultimately.

"We knew they [New Zealand] were going to come out hard – we would have had liked to make a better start – but we came back into it well. Unfortunately, today New Zealand were the better team.”

“I just want to thank everyone who has been on this journey and there is still a medal up for grabs, she continued.

"We still have the opportunity to be up on that podium – it is not the medal we wanted – but there is still a medal up for grabs.”